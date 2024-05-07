Alexander Reichenberg has died aged 31.

Olympic ice hockey star Alexander Reichenberg has died aged 31. The Norwegians' death was confirmed by his club Lillehammer on the team’s official website.

His former club hailed him as “a big profile, a player with an x-factor in his game and an important contributor to the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full statement reads: "It is unbelievably sad to think that he will never get to hear the audience's tactful shouts in Eidsiva Arena and that we who sat in the stands will not get to see the player with the big smile, the extra feint or the hard-hitting shot from the drop circle in the power play.

"Rest in Peace, No. 61. You will always be remembered as an artist. Our thoughts and condolences go out to family, girlfriend and team-mates. This is published in consultation with the next of kin."

Reichenberg made a total of 19 senior appearances for Norway, scoring five goals and adding four assists. He notably represented the team during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018.