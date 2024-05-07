Alexander Reichenberg dead: Olympic ice-hockey star who represented Norway dies aged 31
Olympic ice hockey star Alexander Reichenberg has died aged 31. The Norwegians' death was confirmed by his club Lillehammer on the team’s official website.
His former club hailed him as “a big profile, a player with an x-factor in his game and an important contributor to the group.”
The full statement reads: "It is unbelievably sad to think that he will never get to hear the audience's tactful shouts in Eidsiva Arena and that we who sat in the stands will not get to see the player with the big smile, the extra feint or the hard-hitting shot from the drop circle in the power play.
"Rest in Peace, No. 61. You will always be remembered as an artist. Our thoughts and condolences go out to family, girlfriend and team-mates. This is published in consultation with the next of kin."
Reichenberg made a total of 19 senior appearances for Norway, scoring five goals and adding four assists. He notably represented the team during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018.
Last winter, Reichenberg had his best season to date - scoring 44 points in the regular campaign and serving as club captain. The forward also represented the likes of Ik Oskarshamn, Storhamar Dragons, HC Sparta Praha and Farjestad during a successful club career which spanned from 2008 to 2024.
