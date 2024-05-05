Jeff Reine-Adelaide was rushed to hospital during last night's game.

Former Arsenal footballer Jeff Reine-Adélaïde was stretchered off the pitch and was rushed to hospital after being struck in the face by the ball.

The 26-year-old, who represented France 21 times at U21 level, was playing for MWD Molenbeek in Belgium when the incident occurred against the team’s relegation rivals Charleroi.

The midfielder was hit in the face by a ball from point blank range and remained on the ground for 10 minutes while receiving treatment from the medical team.

Commentators at the time voiced concerns that the footballer may have broken some teeth from the blow, while his Molenbeek manager Yannick Ferrera feared that he may have had a brain haemorrhage.

Speaking post match, Ferrera told reporters: “Jeff was unconscious for ten minutes. We fear a brain haemorrhage.”

However, Reine-Adelaide has since posted a positive update reassuring fans on social media. It reads: “Thank you for your messages of support, more fear than evil.

The player’s entourage also put to bed any fears of a brain haemorrhage and told local outlet L’Equipe: “Jeff is fine. There is no haemorrhage or after-effects.”

Reine-Adelaide was a product of the RC Lens academy, who was snapped up by Arsenal when he was just 16-years-old. He spent two seasons of his career in North London and made six cup appearances, but never featured in the Premier League.

He has since gone on to play for Angers, Lyon, Nice and Troyes in France before moving to Belgium’s top-flight last summer.