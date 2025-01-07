Brit tourist, 28, who 'lived life to fullest' dies in motorbike crash in Thailand; twin brother pays tribute as family hope to bring body back to UK
Corey Beavis, 28, died on Saturday (4 January) following the smash and his brother Liam said they spent every possible second of their lives together. His family have set up a JustGiving page, hoping to raise £35,000 to repatriate his body back to the UK.
Twin brother Liam said he had shared “every single good memory I have in life with my brother, my best friend and my number one partner in crime“. He said: “I will struggle to find a way to deal with this pain for the rest of my life, but I promise I will make you really proud. Rest easy big man, see you on the other side. From the womb to the world.
“Now I'll take him on my journey whilst he's watching over me, absolutely smashing it for him like he'd want me to. This has changed me forever.”
Liam said he and Corey, of Barry, South Wales, had “lived life to the fullest and I'm glad we did it together”. Corey did not have travel or life insurance and hundreds of people have donated to the fundraising site to help pay the costs.
A tribute from his family said: “On Saturday morning 04/01/25, we received the devastating news that our beautiful boy lost his life following a motorcycle accident. Corey lit up any room he walked into, with his larger than life character and his infectious laugh.
“He had so much left to give this world, but also lived a life 10x beyond his wildest imagination. He was a real genuine person with nothing but love for the people around him.”
Reports from Thailand suggest Corey wasn't wearing a helmet and was riding a rented motorcycle when the crash happened in Phuket. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand.
