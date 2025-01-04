Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British holidaymaker suffered serious injuries including to his brain after he was punched to the ground during a disagreement with a skateboarder in Lanzarote.

The unnamed victim also suffered bone fractures as he smashed his head on the concrete. Local police confirmed a Portuguese man was arrested in connection to the incident.

The Portuguese man is said to have got into an argument with two British tourists when they walked in a bike lane he was using at the time on the Avenida de las Playas in the popular Puerto del Carmen resort in the municipality of Tias. The victim's injuries are so severe, doctors are considering airlifting the tourist to a specialist medical centre on the neighbouring island of Gran Canaria.

A spokesman for Tias Town Hall said in a statement: “Local police in Tias arrested a Portuguese man suspected of seriously injuring a British tourist in Avenida de las Playas. According to police sources the incident originated when the detainee, who was riding a skateboard along the bike lane, got into an argument with two British nationals who were walking along the same lane, in breach of the rules governing the use of the space.

A British holidaymaker suffered serious injuries including to his brain after he was punched to the ground during a disagreement with a skateboarder in Lanzarote. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Eyewitnesses report following the argument, the aggressor punched one of the tourists hard and caused him to fall violently to the ground. As a result, the victim suffered serious injuries, including a critical head injury and jaw and orbital fractures, as well as cuts to the back of the head requiring stitches. The tourist remains in a serious condition in the Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in Lanzarote.

“The possibility of transferring him to Gran Canaria so he can receive specialist treatment is being evaluated due to the seriousness of his injuries.” Police are yet to confirm the British holidaymaker’s age and condition. It is also unknown if the Portuguese man arrested had already appeared in court, if he had been remanded in custody or released on bail pending an ongoing criminal probe.