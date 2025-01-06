St Vincent and the Grenadines: American tourist, 38, tied to bed and shot dead; friends pay tribute to 'sweetest soul'
Glenroy Fraser, a 38-year-old subcontractor from Montreal, Canada, who was vacationing in St Vincent and the Grenadines, was discovered deceased in a rented SUV with his hands and feet bound. Law enforcement was alerted around 1:30 am on Saturday (28 December) to a vehicle that had veered off the road in Kelbourney into an embankment.
A spent bullet casing was found nearby. Fraser's mouth was reportedly was taped shut, his hands were bound behind his back with 'strongman' rope and his feet were tightly secured, a witness told local news outlet iWitness News.
The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, according to police. Authorities are reviewing security footage from an entertainment venue in Kingstown, where they believe Fraser was prior to his death. Law enforcement is investigating how Fraser left the premises and whether he was accompanied by anyone.
Authorities are also reportedly investigating whether his jewellery was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in the hours following the killing. According to ANN, a woman has been detained and is cooperating with the investigation, though her identity remains undisclosed.
Investigators are examining a voice note circulating on social media, where a heated argument between a man and a woman can be heard. The woman addresses the man as 'Glen' during the recording.
The outlets report that Fraser's murder marks the 54th homicide in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2024. Friends from both Canada and St. Vincent expressed their shock and sadness over his death. On Facebook, Aka-Prince Rudiie described Fraser as the 'sweetest soul' and the 'most kind-hearted person y'all could have around' and praised him as the 'LIFE OF THE PARTY.'
