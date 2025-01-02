Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British woman has been found dead in a villa in Vietnam.

Police in the Quang Nam province are investigating the deaths of a British woman and South African man who were found dead in their rooms by staff on December 26. They were discovered at the Hoa Ch. Tourist Villa, in the town of Hoi An, at around 11.18am in separate rooms.

Vietnam News reports the woman was born in 1991 and was staying in room 101, while the man was born in 1988 and was staying in room 201. Both victims had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa starting from July 4 this year.

Quang Nam Provincial Police conducted an investigation at the scene. Autopsies were also ordered.

A British woman has been found dead in a villa in Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images) | Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Initial findings reportedly show no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies. Police did collect several empty bottles of liquor from the scene.

The incident comes after a British tourist died in Thailand after suffering a severe reaction from magic mushrooms. He is alleged to have bought the hallucinogenic drug on December 20 from a shop in Chiang Mai, a city popular with tourists in the north of the country.

After returning to his hotel room to take the mushrooms, the holidaymaker is said to have suffered a severe reaction, during which he was reportedly left foaming at the mouth and shaking. He died a short time later.