Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British man has been arrested in Thailand after allegedly stabbing a Japanese tourist to death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Maensiri, 36, was said to be having a row with his girlfriend when Japanese passer-by Seita Tanabe, 27, attempted to intervene. However, David allegedly turned his fury on the holidaymaker, sparking a punch-up in Thai 'Sin City' Pattaya.

The suspect, who also has Thai nationality, was said to have pulled out a knife during the altercation which he plunged into Seita's chest. Dramatic footage of the incident that occurred on 29 December shows Seita in a white shirt charging at the Brit from across the street before leaping on to him as his girlfriend desperately called out to stop him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong of the Pattaya City Police Station said cops received a report at 6:06am. They arrived at the scene, where medics were performing CPR on Seita who had a deep stab wound in his chest.

A British man has been arrested in Thailand after allegedly stabbing a Japanese tourist to death. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The Brit was described as drunk and remorseless, and he even flashed a rock-and-roll hand sign at the cops while he was sitting in the back of the truck.

Plodprong said: “We have inspected the scene and taken photos as evidence. We are collecting more evidence in order to take legal action against the suspect”.

'Deputy Inspector Itthiporn Tangchuthaweesap of the Pattaya City Police Station said: “A meticulous investigation is ongoing to build a case against the suspect. The aim is to ensure legal proceedings are pursued thoroughly and justly.”