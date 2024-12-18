A young British woman and her boyfriend died after unwittingly consuming a lethal cocktail of drugs while travelling in Thailand.

Rebecca Turner, 36, died in a Bangkok hotel room after taking what she thought was a line of cocaine with her partner. It was later revealed that the powder they had purchased contained a lethal combination of nine drugs, including painkillers, sleeping pills and anxiety medications.

Rebecca's devastated mother is now warning other young people to resist pushy street drug dealers while on holiday. Anita Turner, 64, from Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, said: “My heart is just broken in two - I can't believe I'll never see her again. Every morning I wake up and see a picture of her and just cry and cry. It's killing me. The pain of losing a child is indescribable. You can't imagine such pain until it happens to you.

“There is a massive drug problem out there and you just don't know what you're getting or how strong it is. You need to be really careful. It's really not worth the risk.”

Rebecca had been travelling in Thailand when she died on March 15. She was due to fly home one month later. Mrs Turner said her daughter had previously spent four years in Laos and described it as her second home.

She had been to a friend's wedding in Laos before she and Sam, a self-employed gas-engineer and plumber, checked into the Khaosan Palace Hotel in Bangkok on March 15. CCTV showed Sam entering the hotel half an hour before Rebecca that day.

He had texted a friend saying he had just bought some cocaine, Mrs Turner said. Rebecca and Sam are thought to have died around 1pm. Their bodies were discovered by friends who went looking for them.

His body was in bed, Rebecca's was on the floor. Officials told Mrs Turner there were nine drugs in her daughter's system including opiates, morphine, codeine, noscapine, benzodiazepine, temazepam, lorazepam, diazepam and monoacetylmorphine.

Mrs Turner was sent an autopsy report from Thailand but she said parts were censored. A UK inquest into Rebecca's death is expected to be heard in January.