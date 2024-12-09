A tourist has died during a massage in Thailand’s red light district after being left "wheezing and gasping for air".

Lee Mun Tuck, 52, was enjoying the massage on the tourist island of Phuket, Thailand, on Saturday (7 December) before he fell ill. The squalid shop in Phuket's red light district was operating as a launderette but was illegally offering massages to tourists.

Lee reportedly fell unconscious towards the end of the 45-minute session. Panicked witnesses at the parlour tried desperately to wake Lee up, but he remained unresponsive.

It is believed the tourist died before he reached Patong Hospital, after officers were called out at 11.05pm. His body was found on the table when cops reached the scene, with only a blanket to cover him.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanan Mekchai said: "The shop did not have the correct documentation to be providing a massage service. The owner has been summoned as part of the investigation.

"The wife claimed that her husband's death was related to his health. She said he was a heavy drinker who never exercises and is always lacking sleep. He was a regular at the shop and was said to have drunk beer before getting a massage."

He went onto say that his wife does not question his cause of death. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanan continued: "The wife is not questioning the cause of his death, but we are still investigating.

"She has declined to have him undergo a post-mortem examination and is requesting to have his body repatriated to Singapore for a religious ceremony. The shop did not have the correct documentation to be providing a massage service. The owner has been summoned as part of the investigation."