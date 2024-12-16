A British tourist who drank cheap shots before trying to find his way home has been found dead after attending the notorious Full Moon Party in Thailand.

Christopher Stephen Boucher, 37, from Gillingham, Kent, was on his way home after attending the beach event on the island of Koh Phangan. He is understood to have visited a cash machine to withdraw money to pay a local who gave him a ride back to his hotel.

Tragically, the holidaymaker was found dead on the steps of a 7-Eleven store shortly after 6:30am this morning (Monday 16 December). Police and paramedics arrived at around 7:20am but they were unable to revive Christopher.

They believe he had taken 'drink and drugs' at the Full Moon Party on Sunday night (15 December). Police Lieutenant Colonel Arun Kamlangkeo of the Koh Phangan Police Station confirmed today that the deceased was British with Australian residency.

Police are now searching for a mystery local who is understood to have given Christopher a ride back to his hotel before disappearing. Police Lieutenant Colonel Arun said: “Officers are checking CCTV to find out who took the tourist back and why they left.”

The tourist was barefoot as he lay on the pavement next to an opened plastic water bottle. Inside his pocket was a driver's license bearing his name and his address in New South Wales, where he ran the company Northern Beaches Cleaning Service.

Lieutenant Colonel Arun said: “We found the body lying face up. It was sent to the Koh Phangan Hospital for further examination. The deceased had returned from the Full Moon Party. Officers are currently questioning witnesses who claimed to have seen him drunk at Hat Rin Beach where the party was held.

“After the party, he tried to find a car to return to his accommodation, but he had no cash. He couldn't pay the fare, but he met a local and asked to be taken to his hotel. He promised to pay after withdrawing money. The local agreed and dropped him off at the hotel. He was said to have been visibly exhausted before he died.”

He added: “He might have partied all night until the morning and passed out due to lack of sleep. We are questioning the person who gave him a ride home. We are also reviewing security camera footage.

“There were no signs of assault, so we believe he might have been drunk or overdosed. His blood test results are still pending, but we have already informed the British Embassy of his passing.”

The Thai Full Moon Party is an all-night beach party on the island of Koh Phangan. The party takes place on the night of every full moon and is usually attended by thousands of backpackers. However, the event has become a notorious for being filled with cheap drink and drugs. With cannabis now legal on the island, magic mushrooms, kratom, methamphetamine and LSD are also widely available.