A child has died in a horrifying incident while playing football at school, according to local media reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a rusty crossbar after the goal he was standing in collapsed. The youngster, who has not been named, suffered a head injury and died in hospital.

The incident took place at a school in the Wichit sub-district of Phuket, Thailand, with Facebook page Phuket Info Center announcing his death. The page also shared some photographs of the broken goalposts, which were significantly rusted away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A child has died after being struck by a rusty crossbar on his school field. | Phuket Info Centre

A caption under the photos read: “A 10-year-old Grade 4 student hung from the goal’s crossbar at school and swung on it but its beam unfortunately broke and struck his head. He lost consciousness and later died at a hospital.

“Rest in peace.”

Commenting on the post, locals identified the school as Ban Ao Nam Bo School, which has reportedly struggled with ageing equipment in recent years. One resident, Idin Klinlay, said: “I would like to express my condolences to the family. I see the exit door of the school has been damaged for a long time and there is no improvement yet. What kind of administrators do they have?

“The word safety school must be the first priority. When I look at it, I can see many defects. When the cow is gone, will it surround the stall? It's really bad.”

Another, Anocha Sujittraporn, added: “The school should check the toys and other equipments that are in the school. I feel sorry for the youngster and the family.”