Port Vale kit man tried to blackmail club owner Carol Shanahan for £15,000, court hears

13th Dec 2024, 5:55pm
The kit man of a League Two football club tried to blackmail its billionaire owner, a court has heard.

Duncan Whitehead, a former police hostage negotiator, is alleged to have threatened to release “damaging” information about Port Vale owner Carol Shanahan, if she did not give him £15,000. The 67-year-old has owned the club jointly with husband Kevin since 2019.

After telling her husband about Whitehead’s demands, the couple went to the police in October last year, and the 57-year-old was subsequently arrested.

The nature of what Whitehead was threatening to reveal about Shanahan remains unknown, but he has since appeared in court for the first time at North Staffordshire magistrates. He has not entered any plea, and will next appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on January 5.

Carol Shanahan OBE is the owner of League Two side Port Vale.placeholder image
Carol Shanahan OBE is the owner of League Two side Port Vale. | Getty Images

Whitehead joined Port Vale two years ago, having worked as a kit man for a number of lower league clubs in the past. Prior to that, he served at Lancashire Constabulary from 1992 to 2014. He also works as a private security guard.

Last year, Take That star Robbie Williams was appointed as Port Vale’s club president, having been a lifelong fan of the side. His position does not come with any control over the club’s operations.

Port Vale are currently second in League Two, two points behind Walsall - who also have a game in-hand.

