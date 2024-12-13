Oscar Fairs: West Ham United footballer dead age 15 after cancer diagnosis as tributes flood in
Goalkeeper Oscar Fairs was diagnosed with an ependymoma in August last year, having suffered from heart palpitations, right-sided weakness, headaches and sickness in the months prior.
Initially, doctors told the West Ham goalie it was a mental health issue, before his condition deteriorated and he got an MRI scan. At this point, doctors found a 9cm tumour on his brain, with three cysts on the outside.
After surgery, his tumours had shrunk, but his life could not be saved.
Former West Ham player and sporting director, Mark Noble, said: “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, it is with deep and profound sadness that I confirm the tragic passing of our U15s Academy goalkeeper Oscar Fairs, following his brave battle with cancer.
“Oscar was adored by everyone at the Academy - not only was he a great goalkeeper, he was a true Hammer and a fantastic young person, who will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.
“I have wonderful memories of Oscar playing in my garden - Lenny and his teammates all loved him. He was a friendly, happy, well-mannered and polite young man, who had such a bright future ahead of him, and it is just so unimaginably devastating that he has been taken from his family and friends at this age.
“The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at the club are with Oscar’s parents, Natalie and Russell, and his brother Harry, and we kindly ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”
Following Fairs’ death, all of West Ham’s academy fixtures have been postponed for the weekend as a mark of respect.
