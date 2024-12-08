Sources have updated the media on Michail Antonio’s condition after he was involved in a car crash yesterday.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the West Ham striker was rushed to hospital on Saturday, December 7 following a road traffic accident on the outskirts of London. Firefighters spent almost an hour freeing from the wreckage of his car.

Antonio, 34, was airlifted to a central London hospital after his car collided with trees in Theydon Bois, Essex. Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.50pm, where shocking images revealed his £260,000 Ferrari FF severely damaged among the trees. Fire crews worked tirelessly to rescue Antonio, successfully extricating him by 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses reported seeing grey smoke rising from the crash site, which is thought to be near the home of West Ham owner David Sullivan. Antonio, a father of four, was transported to the hospital in serious condition. His ex-wife Debbie traveled from Manchester to be by his side.

Michail Antonio was rushed to hospital after a car crash yesterday. | Getty Images

The club has now confirmed that Antonio has undergone surgery, and will remain in hospital while doctors monitor his condition. A statement posted to X said: “West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.

“Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.

“Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Sun, an inside source said: “He is in a serious condition. He is conscious and communicating but everyone at the club is very worried. We are all just praying he gets through this.”

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called at 1.02 p.m. Firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45 p.m. The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The Ferrari FF, a high-performance car capable of reaching 208 mph and accelerating from 0-2 mph in 3.7 seconds, was considered the fastest four-seater in the world at the time of its launch in 2011. It was in production for five years before it was replaced with the Ferrari GTC4Lusso.