West Ham are looking to bolster their attacking line in January - and have put a Ballon d’Or nominee on their shortlist.

Despite a 2-1 win against Manchester United at the weekend, which may have been the tipping point in ten Hag’s sacking, the Hammers have had a middling start to the Premier League season, currently sitting 13th in the league.

It comes after a summer transfer window filled with signings, including defensive assets Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo, plus strikers Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville. In fact, many pundits claimed West Ham were the big winners of the summer, spending well and making major additions to their squad.

But now, Julen Lopetegui wants to further bolster his attacking line, and has drawn up a shortlist of options. At the top of this list, according to Teamtalk, is Atalanta and Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman. The former Everton forward has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or - although seems unlikely to win it against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland.

Ademola Lookman is on fire at Atalanta. | Getty Images

The Hammers have also shortlisted Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran and Lille’s Jonathan David. The latter will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires next year.

Liverpool star offered return to Serie A

Federico Chiesa’s move to the Premier League hasn’t really gone as most had expected. The Italian winger moved to Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window, but has been plagued by both injury and problems settling in at Anfield.

Federico Chiesa has struggled since moving to Liverpool in the summer. | Getty Images

Now, Caught Offside has reported that two Serie A sides are offering Chiesa a way out of the Premier League and back to Italy. The 27-year-old is being pursued by both Napoli and AC Milan, both of whom could offer loan deals in January.

Chiesa is reportedly open to leaving Anfield, having struggled to make an impression and seemingly not playing a part in Arne Slot’s plans.