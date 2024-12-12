Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Brenu found dead six months after his mum passed away
Former Zamalek FC defender Emmanuel Brenu was found dead in his room in Sekondi, Ghana, on December 12, according to local media reports. The 31-year-old played for the Takoradi-based Division Two side and was nicknamed Papa by those who knew him.
According to Kessben TV, Brenu had been struggling with his mental health after the death of his mother six months ago, had been diagnosed with depression and “was reportedly in a dispirited state” before his death.
Paying tribute to the star, a statement from Armitage Sports Centre said: “Sekondi mourns the sudden passing of Emmanuel Brenu - he was discovered in his room at Asamensudu, Sekondi.
“Brenu had been struggling with emotional trauma following the loss of his mother six months ago.
“The football community is in shock over this tragic loss. Rest in peace, Emmanuel.”
Zamalek FC has not yet paid a public tribute to their former defender.
