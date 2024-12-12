Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Brenu found dead six months after his mum passed away

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

12th Dec 2024, 11:42am
A Ghanaian footballer has been found dead at his home - just six months after the death of his mother.

Former Zamalek FC defender Emmanuel Brenu was found dead in his room in Sekondi, Ghana, on December 12, according to local media reports. The 31-year-old played for the Takoradi-based Division Two side and was nicknamed Papa by those who knew him.

According to Kessben TV, Brenu had been struggling with his mental health after the death of his mother six months ago, had been diagnosed with depression and “was reportedly in a dispirited state” before his death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Footballer Emmanuel Brenu was found dead at his home in Ghana, according to media reports.placeholder image
Footballer Emmanuel Brenu was found dead at his home in Ghana, according to media reports. | Facebook

Paying tribute to the star, a statement from Armitage Sports Centre said: “Sekondi mourns the sudden passing of Emmanuel Brenu - he was discovered in his room at Asamensudu, Sekondi.

“Brenu had been struggling with emotional trauma following the loss of his mother six months ago.

“The football community is in shock over this tragic loss. Rest in peace, Emmanuel.”

Zamalek FC has not yet paid a public tribute to their former defender.

Related topics:Africa

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice