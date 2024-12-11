Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a teenage footballer who was killed in a road accident.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family, teammates and the wider footballing community are mourning the death of Spanish midfielder Ruben Bravo. The 16-year-old was reportedly involved in a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike in Guadalhorce, Malaga.

The young footballer was the only casualty of the incident, local authorities confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having grown up in Alhaurin el Grande and at CD Alhaurino, Bravo had spent the past three seasons playing for Marbella Paraiso. In the wake of his passing, youth football matches have been postponed and a minute’s silence was observed ahead of the CD Alhaurino v Villacarrillo game in the Primera Andaluza league.

Marbella Paraiso players pay tribute to youth player Ruben Bravo, who died in a road accident. | X

A club statement said: “The club regrets to announce the death of Ruben Bravo Plaza, the player of our youth team who lost his life in a road traffic accident. We would like to send our deepest condolences to all his family, friends and teammates, as well as our strength and support in these difficult moments.

“We can't even imagine what his parents, siblings, friends and family must be going through, but his other family, the football family, is broken with grief at this sudden loss. Life hits us hard again where it hurts the most, a young person with a long career ahead of him, with many dreams that are lost in a second. Ruben, rest in peace.”

LaLiga side Malaga have also paid tribute, adding: From Malaga CF we send our deepest condolences to Rubén's family and friends. Our thoughts are also with CD Alhaurino in these terrible times.”