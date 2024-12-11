Tributes paid to teenage footballer Ruben Bravo, 16, who died in a road accident: "Dreams lost in a second"
Family, teammates and the wider footballing community are mourning the death of Spanish midfielder Ruben Bravo. The 16-year-old was reportedly involved in a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike in Guadalhorce, Malaga.
The young footballer was the only casualty of the incident, local authorities confirmed.
Having grown up in Alhaurin el Grande and at CD Alhaurino, Bravo had spent the past three seasons playing for Marbella Paraiso. In the wake of his passing, youth football matches have been postponed and a minute’s silence was observed ahead of the CD Alhaurino v Villacarrillo game in the Primera Andaluza league.
A club statement said: “The club regrets to announce the death of Ruben Bravo Plaza, the player of our youth team who lost his life in a road traffic accident. We would like to send our deepest condolences to all his family, friends and teammates, as well as our strength and support in these difficult moments.
“We can't even imagine what his parents, siblings, friends and family must be going through, but his other family, the football family, is broken with grief at this sudden loss. Life hits us hard again where it hurts the most, a young person with a long career ahead of him, with many dreams that are lost in a second. Ruben, rest in peace.”
LaLiga side Malaga have also paid tribute, adding: From Malaga CF we send our deepest condolences to Rubén's family and friends. Our thoughts are also with CD Alhaurino in these terrible times.”
