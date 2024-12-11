A young footballer has been rushed to hospital after being caught in an off-campus shooting.

Canadian football player Nathan Demian, a junior at Ohio State University, was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning (December 8), just hours after helping his team secure a spot in the national semifinals.

Ohio State had beaten Wake Forest the previous day to advance to the College Cup. But the team’s post-match celebrations ground to a halt when news broke of Demian's involvement in the shooting, which police say resulted from a car chase in Columbus, Ohio.

According to Ohio police, gunshots were fired during the car chase, with a bullet unintentionally hitting the 22-year-old. The university confirmed that he was an innocent bystander and not involved in any wrongdoing.

Ohio State footballer Nathan Demian was rushed to hospital after being the victim of a shooting incident. | Instagram

In a statement, Ohio State added: “Following the Ohio State men's soccer match with Wake Forest Saturday, redshirt junior Nathan Demian, from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a victim of an off-campus shooting. He was an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation.

“The soccer programme is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time.

“The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers. The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family, and the men's soccer program in every way possible. Because of the police investigation underway, the department will not be able to discuss the incident further.”

Demian, who grew up in Vancouver, Canada, has been rising through the ranks of MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. As a defender, he has been a key player for the Buckeyes this season, making 14 appearances and bagging an assist. Over his college career, he has taken part in 44 games with a goal and an assist to his name.

Ohio State has enjoyed a standout season, claiming both the Big Ten Conference regular season and tournament titles. They entered the NCAA Division One Men's Soccer Tournament as the top-ranked team in the nation.