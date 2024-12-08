Ipswich ambassador Simon Milton is “stable and communicating” after being taken to hospital earlier today.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club announced after today’s clash with AFC Bournemouth at Portman Road that “a medical emergency” had occurred in the directors’ box during the second half of the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 defeat.

In a post on X on Sunday evening, the club said: “We can confirm that former player and club ambassador Simon Milton fell unwell during Sunday’s Premier League fixture at home to AFC Bournemouth and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simon is now stable and communicating. He is in good spirits and will head home to rest. He would like to thank the first responders at Portman Road and those that have passed on their best wishes. At this time we ask everyone to respect the privacy of Simon and his family.”

Milton played for Ipswich as a midfielder from 1987 to 1998.