Simon Milton: Ipswich Town ambassador rushed to hospital as team beaten 2-1 by AFC Bournemouth
The club announced after today’s clash with AFC Bournemouth at Portman Road that “a medical emergency” had occurred in the directors’ box during the second half of the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 defeat.
In a post on X on Sunday evening, the club said: “We can confirm that former player and club ambassador Simon Milton fell unwell during Sunday’s Premier League fixture at home to AFC Bournemouth and was taken to hospital.
“Simon is now stable and communicating. He is in good spirits and will head home to rest. He would like to thank the first responders at Portman Road and those that have passed on their best wishes. At this time we ask everyone to respect the privacy of Simon and his family.”
Milton played for Ipswich as a midfielder from 1987 to 1998.