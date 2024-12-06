Former Premier League player-turned-manager Tommy Widdrington is recovering after suffering two strokes last week.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old was hospitalised on November 27 due to a sudden health issue and has since been undergoing scans and treatment for two ischaemic strokes at Southend General Hospital. Widdrington has been surrounded by his supportive family, including his son Kai, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, and his youngest son Theo, who plays for Aldershot Town.

Currently managing National League side Aldershot Town, Widdrington has led the team in 82 matches since his appointment in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Widdrington shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying: “Thank you to everyone who has sent their messages of love and support.” Despite the family’s challenges, Kai still had a moment to celebrate this week by earning a Guinness World Record for completing the most Cha Cha Cha Time Steps in 30 seconds during the annual Pro Challenge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Aldershot manager Tommy Widdrington was rushed to hospital last week. | Mark Fletcher / MI News

In a statement issued by Aldershot Town on behalf of the family, it was shared that Widdrington was previously in good health and has responded positively to initial treatments.

The club statement said: “Being of good health prior to Wednesday, and historically in general, his response to this episode and the initial treatment has been very encouraging. He has made very good progress and is feeling and looking a lot better already.

“He returned home late Tuesday afternoon to begin further rehabilitation. He is very appreciative of all the messages of encouragement he's received from all corners of the football world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains unclear exactly when Widdrington will resume his managerial duties.

A family statement added: “He wants The Shots fans to know he has total faith in the staff and the players in his absence and looks forward to being back in the dugout when he’s deemed fit enough to do so.

“Tommy’s wife, Sharon, and immediate family have of course rallied and will continue to support his recovery and hope and have made this statement in the hope that it will quash any possibility of misinformation being circulated.”