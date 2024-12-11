An FA Trophy match has been abandoned after a former Leeds United star was rushed to hospital.

A third-round fixture between Gateshead and Farsley Celtic ended in disaster, with play being halted just shy of 30 minutes in when Farsley captain Lewis Turner collapsed on the field. Medical personnel rushed to his aid before he was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The 32-year-old is in a “serious” condition, Farsley have confirmed, with media outlets reporting that Turner’s teammates were visibly distraught by what happened - some being reduced to tears as they urgently called for medical assistance.

The match was called off and the referee directed the players to return to the dressing rooms. Farsley Celtic revealed that Turned suffered a cardiac arrest during the game.

Farsley Celtic captain Lewis Turner suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while playing against Gateshead. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Gateshead, the defending champions of the FA Trophy, also released a statement on X, explaining the decision to call off the match, which they were leading 1-0.

The club statement said: “Following discussions between both clubs, the decision has been taken to abandon tonight’s game. Our thoughts go out to Lewis Turner and all involved with Farsley Celtic FC at this time.”

A statement from Farsley Celtic added: “In tonight's FA Trophy match with Gateshead, our captain Lewis Turner suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. Thanks to the superb professional work by the medical staff and paramedics Lewis was resuscitated and was taken to hospital.”

Turner, who began his career in the Leeds United academy, has played for several non-league clubs, including Chester, Harrogate Town, and Matlock Town.

Leeds United offered their support for their former player, saying: “The thoughts of everyone at LUFC are with Lewis at this time, and we’re all wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Turner has been with Farsley Celtic since 2017, and has been their club captain for the past few seasons.