This weekend's Merseyside derby has been called off thanks to Storm Darragh, as sporting events across the country are placed under threat.

Today (December 7) was set to be the final time Everton and Liverpool clashed at Goodison Park, before the former club moves to a new stadium next season. But with the Met Office warning that the storm presents a “danger to life” in some parts of the UK, the clubs have called off the match.

Storm Darragh has sparked strong winds and heavy rain across the UK. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A statement from Everton said: “Everton’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool, scheduled for 12.30pm today has been postponed.

“Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

“Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

At the time of publication, no other Premier League fixtures have been called off. In the Championship, Plymouth’s clash with Oxford United has been abandoned, as has Watford’s trip to Cardiff. League One relegation battlers Crawley Town have also called off today’s match against Stevenage.

Non-league football has also taken a hit, with the likes of Uckfield Town postponing its fixture against Storrington FC due to the condition of the pitch.

Horseracing has also been affected today, with meetings at both Aintree and Chepstow being abandoned. As it stands, there will still be racing at Sandown today.