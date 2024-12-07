This afternoon’s meetings at both Aintree and Chepstow have been abandoned to due the strong winds of Storm Darragh but Sandown has passed a first morning inspection.

Aintree on Merseyside was set to feature the Boylesports Becher Chase, one of only a handful of races each season over the famous Grand National fences.

Due to its distance of three miles and two furlongs it is seen as a good trial for the big race in April but this year’s contest has been beaten by the weather.

A weather warning had been issued for the area and with gusts of wind up to 60mph forecast, officials felt it was prudent to make an early decision.

Racing at Aintree | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

A post on X read: “Unfortunately our Becher Chase raceday has been abandoned following our morning inspection.

“We have continued to monitor conditions and the weather forecast throughout the night and into this morning, and we are already experiencing significant gusts of wind which are causing damage to the track infrastructure.

“The outlook for the day is for further significant winds. making it unsafe for racing. The safety of our participants, visitors and teams is our number one priority.”

Chepstow was due to stage a trial for its Welsh Grand National, which is held on December 27.

However, the decision was taken just after 7am that conditions were too dangerous with wind gusts of up to 35mph.

Weather warnings across the UK today | Met Office

Complicating matters further was that both the Severn Bridge and the Prince of Wales Bridge were closed in both directions seriously affecting journeys to and from Wales.

Sandown’s Betfair Tingle Creek meeting passed a morning inspection, however conditions are still being monitored and officials will look again at 9.30am.

A post on social media read: “Following the inspection at 7.30am the track and and conditions are currently safe for racing.

“However, we continue to monitor the forecast and will conduct a further inspection at 9.30am. We understand this creates challenges for participants, owners and racegoers travelling long distances and planning or starting their journeys already.

“However, when conditions are raceable our aim is to always give the raceday the maximum opportunity to take place.”

Wetherby’s meeting, due to begin at 10.35am, also survived an inspection.