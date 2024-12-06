Storm Darragh: Flood warnings and alerts issued across England and Wales - full list
The fourth named storm of the season is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain on Friday afternoon and into the weekend, while 130 flood alerts have been issued.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “potentially damaging” winds along the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, on Saturday from 3am until 9pm.
Snow could also hit hilly areas of northern England on Saturday.
A yellow warning for rain will be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.
Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas during the warning period, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.
Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 30 flood alerts and warnings, while the Environment Agency (EA) in England has more than 20 red flood warnings in place, which mean flooding is expected and residents and business owners should “act now”.
Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud told the PA News Agency the weather service is “a bit concerned” about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where there is “heightened sensitivity” due to recent heavy rainfall.
Mr Stroud added: “The wind particularly is set to be reasonably disruptive and potentially quite damaging.
“We are rather concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish sea coasts and this is likely to have impacts on Irish ferry services. Trees could come down onto roads and people need to be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural spots.”
Strong gusts are forecast to batter the country and the Met Office said the wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.
A yellow weather warning for wind for all of the UK, except for central and northern Scotland, is also in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.
The Met Office warned that flying debris could cause injury or danger to life.
National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorways and busiest A-roads, has issued a severe weather alert for Saturday and has warned motorists in the South West and North West to prepare for gale force winds.
It said routes likely to be affected by the strongest winds include the M5 in northern Somerset, the A30 in Cornwall and the M6 in Cheshire.
Severe winds are already affecting travel in parts of the country with the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire was being closed on Thursday night because of gusty weather.
Storm Darragh is due to cross Ireland late on Friday, then parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing to the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.
The EA said it is carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.
Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: “EA teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”
Flood warnings - flooding is expected
- B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the South of the River Nene
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Illey Brook at Halesowen
- Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke
- Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- Pocklington Beck at Pocklington
- Poynton Brook at Wigwam wood and parts of Armcon Business Park
- River Dene at Walton
- River Irwell at Bacup
- River Irwell at Irwell Vale
- River Irwell at Rawtenstall
- River Irwell at Strongstry and Chatterton
- River Irwell at Stubbylee Bridge and Stacksteads, riverside properties
- River Irwell at Stubbylee Bridge, Farholme area and Stacksteads, Brandwood Park areas
- River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
- River Vyrnwy at Melverley
- Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester
- Whitewell Brook at Piercy and Newchurch from Ashworth Road to Wood Lea Road
Flood alerts - flooding is possible
- Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville
- Bristol Frome catchment
- Chertsey Bourne
- Combe Haven
- Cuckmere River
- East Somerset Rivers
- Ginge Brook
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
- Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
- Groundwater flooding in the West of Dorset
- Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall
- Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
- Hunstanton coast in Norfolk
- Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck
- Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
- Little Avon catchment and the Vale of Berkeley
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
- Lower Dove
- Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire
- Lower Frome and tributaries
- Lower River Calder catchment
- Lower River Derwent
- Lower River Douglas
- Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
- Lower Tone and Parrett Moors
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries
- Middle River Aire catchment
- Rea Brook and Cound Brook
- Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough
- River Adur East Branch
- River Alt, Formby to Huyton
- River Avon in Worcestershire
- River Blythe in Warwickshire
- River Bollin catchment, including Knutsford, Wilmslow, Macclesfield and Bollington
- River Calder in east Lancashire
- River Chew catchment
- River Churn and its tributaries
- River Churnet and River Tean
- River Coln and its tributaries
- River Dene in South East Warwickshire
- River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington
- River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire
- River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock
- River Frome in Herefordshire
- River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
- River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane near Lechlade
- River Leadon catchment
- River Lostock and River Yarrow
- River Lugg south of Leominster
- River Maun in Nottinghamshire
- River Ock from Watchfield to Abingdon, and also the Letcombe Brook at Wantage, Grove and East Hanney
- River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook
- River Piddle and tributaries
- River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip
- River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal
- River Rye catchment
- Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster
- Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck
- River Severn in Gloucestershire
- River Severn in Shropshire
- River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire
- Rivers Yeo and Parrett, downstream of Yeovil to Steart
- River Thame, Horsenden Stream and Chalgrove Brook
- River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade
- River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock
- River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area
- River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries
- River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave
- River Thames for the Abingdon area
- River Thames from Hurley to Cookham
- River Tove in Northamptonshire
- River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge
- River Wye in Derbyshire
- River Wye in Gloucestershire
- River Wye in Herefordshire
- River Wylye and tributaries
- River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney
- Severn Vyrnwy confluence
- Somerset coast at Porlock Weir
- South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- Tern and Perry catchments
- The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne
- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water
- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water
- Tributaries in North Derbyshire
- Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook
- Upper Bristol Avon area
- Upper Frome and tributaries
- Upper River Aire catchment
- Upper River Calder catchment
- Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water
- Upper River Douglas
- Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire
- Upper River Irwell catchment with Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall
- Upper River Medway
- Upper River Ribble, Hodder
- Upper River Tamar
- Upper Teme
- West Somerset Streams
- Weymouth Rivers and Streams
- Wortley Beck Catchment
- Wyke Beck and Meanwood Beck catchments