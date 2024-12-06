Strong winds and rain will bring a “risk to life and property” across the UK, the Met Office said, as Storm Darragh approaches.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth named storm of the season is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain on Friday afternoon and into the weekend, while 130 flood alerts have been issued.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “potentially damaging” winds along the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, on Saturday from 3am until 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow could also hit hilly areas of northern England on Saturday.

A yellow warning for rain will be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas during the warning period, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 30 flood alerts and warnings, while the Environment Agency (EA) in England has more than 20 red flood warnings in place, which mean flooding is expected and residents and business owners should “act now”.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud told the PA News Agency the weather service is “a bit concerned” about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where there is “heightened sensitivity” due to recent heavy rainfall.

Dramatic aerial pictures showed a house circled by rising flood water after the River Severn burst its banks earlier this year. | Tom Wren SWNS

Mr Stroud added: “The wind particularly is set to be reasonably disruptive and potentially quite damaging.

“We are rather concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish sea coasts and this is likely to have impacts on Irish ferry services. Trees could come down onto roads and people need to be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural spots.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong gusts are forecast to batter the country and the Met Office said the wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.

A yellow weather warning for wind for all of the UK, except for central and northern Scotland, is also in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

The Met Office warned that flying debris could cause injury or danger to life.

National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorways and busiest A-roads, has issued a severe weather alert for Saturday and has warned motorists in the South West and North West to prepare for gale force winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said routes likely to be affected by the strongest winds include the M5 in northern Somerset, the A30 in Cornwall and the M6 in Cheshire.

Severe winds are already affecting travel in parts of the country with the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire was being closed on Thursday night because of gusty weather.

Storm Darragh is due to cross Ireland late on Friday, then parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing to the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.

The EA said it is carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: “EA teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

Flood warnings - flooding is expected

B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the South of the River Nene

Curry Moor and Hay Moor

Illey Brook at Halesowen

Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke

Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood

Pocklington Beck at Pocklington

Poynton Brook at Wigwam wood and parts of Armcon Business Park

River Dene at Walton

River Irwell at Bacup

River Irwell at Irwell Vale

River Irwell at Rawtenstall

River Irwell at Strongstry and Chatterton

River Irwell at Stubbylee Bridge and Stacksteads, riverside properties

River Irwell at Stubbylee Bridge, Farholme area and Stacksteads, Brandwood Park areas

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester

Whitewell Brook at Piercy and Newchurch from Ashworth Road to Wood Lea Road

Flood alerts - flooding is possible

Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville

Bristol Frome catchment

Chertsey Bourne

Combe Haven

Cuckmere River

East Somerset Rivers

Ginge Brook

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area

Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area

Groundwater flooding in the West of Dorset

Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall

Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

Hunstanton coast in Norfolk

Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Little Avon catchment and the Vale of Berkeley

Lower Avon and tributaries

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove

Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire

Lower Frome and tributaries

Lower River Calder catchment

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Douglas

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

Lower Tone and Parrett Moors

Mid Bristol Avon area

Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries

Middle River Aire catchment

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough

River Adur East Branch

River Alt, Formby to Huyton

River Avon in Worcestershire

River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Bollin catchment, including Knutsford, Wilmslow, Macclesfield and Bollington

River Calder in east Lancashire

River Chew catchment

River Churn and its tributaries

River Churnet and River Tean

River Coln and its tributaries

River Dene in South East Warwickshire

River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock

River Frome in Herefordshire

River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury

River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane near Lechlade

River Leadon catchment

River Lostock and River Yarrow

River Lugg south of Leominster

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Ock from Watchfield to Abingdon, and also the Letcombe Brook at Wantage, Grove and East Hanney

River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

River Piddle and tributaries

River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip

River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal

River Rye catchment

Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck

River Severn in Gloucestershire

River Severn in Shropshire

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Rivers Yeo and Parrett, downstream of Yeovil to Steart

River Thame, Horsenden Stream and Chalgrove Brook

River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade

River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock

River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area

River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries

River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave

River Thames for the Abingdon area

River Thames from Hurley to Cookham

River Tove in Northamptonshire

River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge

River Wye in Derbyshire

River Wye in Gloucestershire

River Wye in Herefordshire

River Wylye and tributaries

River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Somerset coast at Porlock Weir

South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

Tern and Perry catchments

The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

Tributaries in North Derbyshire

Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook

Upper Bristol Avon area

Upper Frome and tributaries

Upper River Aire catchment

Upper River Calder catchment

Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water

Upper River Douglas

Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire

Upper River Irwell catchment with Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall

Upper River Medway

Upper River Ribble, Hodder

Upper River Tamar

Upper Teme

West Somerset Streams

Weymouth Rivers and Streams

Wortley Beck Catchment

Wyke Beck and Meanwood Beck catchments