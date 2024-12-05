Storm Darragh looks set to dampen festive spirits this weekend, with at least one Christmas market announcing that it will be closing due to the extreme weather.

Carbis Bay Estate in St Ives, Cornwall has confirmed that its Coastal Christmas Market will not be open this weekend, amid warnings that the newest named storm of the season - Storm Darragh - could bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain to some locations. The estate said in an update on social media: “Due to the extreme winds forecasted, we regret to inform you that the Coastal Christmas Market, scheduled for the weekend of December 7th and 8th, has been cancelled.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment this may cause. The decision has been made in accordance with safety regulations for marquee use, prioritising the safety of both our visitors and staff.”

It come as the Met Office issued multiple yellow weather warnings and even an amber warning for rain and wind, which will likely hit its peak on Friday evening and into Saturday.

Two Christmas markets in Northamptonshire have also said that they will close. Oundle’s Christmas Market has been cancelled, a decision which mayor Ian Clark described as “disappointing”, Becket's Park market has also had the plug pulled on it.

Some Christmas markets have been forced to pull the plug on celebrations this weekend, with Storm Darragh bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the UK. | Getty Images

Local councillor Jane Birch said that the extreme weather forecast posed “too great” of a risk to visitors and staff to allow it to go ahead. As a result of the high winds and heavy downpours expected, West Northamptonshire Council has also confirmed that the traditional activities that take place in Northampton Market Square will instead take place in the sheltered location of the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Other Christmas markets cancelled due to the weather over the weekend include:

Romsey's A Taste of Christmas Markets

Taunton’s Independent Christmas Market

Wrexham Christmas Market

Bishop’s Stortford Christmas Fayre

Bovey Tracey’s Christmas market and light switch on

Castlebar Christmas Markets

Exeter’s Magdalen Road Christmas Fair

Ferry Meadows Winter Festival

Petersfield Christmas Festival

Leeds Castle Christmas lights display

Truro Christmas Market

Christmas Market at Gloucester Quays

The Enchanted Winter Gardens at Antrim Castle

Saintfield Christmas Fair

Dundonald Christmas Market

The Met Office previously warned of disruption due to Storm Darragh, which will begin to sweep through the UK, particularly western areas, from Friday night. Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to south-west Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced, with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”

Senior forecaster Simon Partridge added that there will be some “very dangerous” conditions as a result. He added: “The main thing is unless you really need to be going out in this on Saturday, it’s best to avoid it, particularly if you live in any of those areas covered by the amber wind warning.

“Seventy mph winds are dangerous and we could see, as the warnings suggest, a risk to life as a result. We have a very blustery spell of weather ahead. Amber warnings are usually over small areas, but because of the track of the storm, this will actually affect quite a large part of the UK.”