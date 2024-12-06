Storm Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, could bring a "danger to life" in parts of the UK with rain, snow and wind expected across most of the country.

A severe red wind weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK, with gusts of 90mph expected. The Met Office has said "damaging winds" associated with Storm Darragh are expected to cause "significant disruption" as the weekend begins.

Flying debris and fallen trees could pose a "danger to life" while large waves and beach material could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts. The warning covers coastal areas of Wales and the South West of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am-11am on Saturday (7 December).

Red weather warnings are the most serious type, and are only issued by forecasters when "dangerous weather" is expected. The Met Office says: "It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure”.

There is a likelihood that some flights will be disrupted this weekend due to the strong winds and weather warnings. Listed below is the advice issued from major airlines for passengers travelling this weekend.

Wizz Air

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our number one priority. Wizz Air is currently monitoring the situation closely and will ensure any possible flight schedule changes are communicated to our passengers, if necessary.”

easyJet

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Our flying programme is currently operating as planned but we are continuing to monitor the situation and would advise customers to check our Flight Tracker at www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker and via the app for the most up to date information on their flight.”

Jet2

Jet2 says on its website: “Our operations team are monitoring the UK forecast to ensure we have the most up to date information for all Jet2.com departing and arriving customers until Sunday 8th December. If you are travelling with Jet2.com during this period, we plan to operate our flights as close to schedule as possible, however, there may be some disruption should the weather deteriorate.

“We advise all customers to allow extra time to travel to the airport and check in as scheduled (our check in desks close 40 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time) and our friendly Red Teams in the terminal will keep you up to date. If your flight is disrupted, we will be in contact with you direct via SMS and Email and post regular updates on this page of the Jet2.com website.”

The airline added: “We ask you to please ensure you check and update your contact information (you can check and amend this through the ‘manage my booking’ section on our website or app). We will, where possible, board all flights for an on-time departure, however, please be prepared for a longer than normal wait either in the terminal or onboard the aircraft to depart.

“To access individual flight information please enter your flight number or routing above and if your flight is disrupted, click on ‘more info’ when your flight is displayed.Jet2.com would like to apologise in advance for any disruption you may experience. Your comfort and safety is our number one priority, we will have you on the way as soon as possible.”

Ryanair

Ryanair says on its website: “Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling to/from Ireland on Fri 06 Dec should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight. We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by Storm Darragh, which is outside of Ryanair's control and affects all airlines operating to/from Ireland on Fri 06 Dec.”