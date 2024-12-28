Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been a lot of entertaining travel stories in 2024 - from drunken bust-ups to raunchy romps on flights.

It has been the year of travel with many going on holidays - and subsequently bringing a lot of stories to the fore. I have reported on a lot of tales this year from really quite shocking stories to some that are very humorous.

Here I have rounded up some of the most shocking and outrageous travel stories of this year. Keep reading...

Holidaymakers ‘sex act’ during flight

Holidaymakers were left “disgusted” after a couple engaged in a “vigorous” sex act on a flight from London Heathrow to Dublin in May. A shocking video shows a woman "vigorously" caressing a man's groin. Other passengers onboard said the couple were "constantly at it" for 20 minutes.

Fight mid-flight with ‘blood everywhere’

A drunken brawl erupted on a Jet2 flight with a male passenger biting another passenger and trying to claw out his eyes. The Jet2 flight was on its way to Leeds from Antalya, Turkey, when chaos broke out onboard between the two drunk men.

The unnamed traveller said: “The guy on the end seat got up and went 'f***k off, you're doing my head in'. He went to go and punch him and gorge his eyes out and my partner stopped that. There were a lot of fists throwing and one of them was biting his neck”.

Brit tries to open doors of plane

A British man was arrested after trying to open the doors on an easyJet flight mid-air as it travelled from London Gatwick to Alicante. The Canarian Weekly reported that the control tower at Alicante-Elche Airport received an alert informing them that a passenger was drunk, had started fighting with other passengers on the plane, and then tried to open the plane doors.

Sandwich row

A grandmother was escorted off a Jet2 plane by armed police after she refused to pay for a £9 tuna sandwich. Lily Ifield, 79, said the sandwich served on the flight from London Stansted Airport to Bodrum, Turkey, was frozen, and still "soggy" and "cold".

Holiday hotspot sells cans of air to tourists

Popular Italian holiday destination Lake Como decided to sell cans of air to tourists for $10. Each can is said to contain 400 millilitres of “100% authentic air” collected from Lake Como.

Brit teen jailed in Dubai over holiday romance

A British teenager, 18, was handed a year-long prison sentence in Dubai over a week-long holiday romance. The British teen is accused of having sex with the 17-year-old girl who was just a few months younger than him while on holiday in Dubai. He was arrested in August after the mother of the teen he was involved with filed a complaint about Fakana to the Dubai authorities on her return to the UK.

Protestors fire water guns at tourists

There were a lot of anti-tourist protests in Europe this year. But one protest was particularly humorous. In July angry Spanish locals fired water guns at tourists in Barcelona who were eating outdoors in popular restaurants in the Las Ramblas district. Some diners, including families, were forced to leave their tables.

What’s on the menu? Mile-high fellatio

WhatsApp users were blown away by the mile-high session which had been filmed on cockpit-controlled security cameras on the Swiss International Air Lines flight. The pair were apparently filmed by members of the crew as they indulged in a steamy fellatio session after sneaking into the plane's kitchen. Still images from the video show a woman on her knees in front of a male passenger.

Boeing woes

There have been a lot of scary incidents involving Boeing planes this year. However, an incident at the start of the year is what kicked off investigations into the firm and its aircraft. An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing shortly after take-off in January after a hole opened in the side of the plane. While the plane was gaining altitude, a window and part of the plane’s wall blew out.

A passenger, Evan Smith, described the moment to local broadcaster KATU. He said a boy and his mother were sitting in the row where the window blew out and the boy's shirt was torn off him and sucked out of the plane.

Passengers police rowdy man

A man was restrained by four passengers onboard an eight-hour flight after he became abusive towards the cabin crew. The incident occurred in January on a JetBlue flight from Gatwick Airport to New York JFK.