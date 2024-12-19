Jet2 flights: Flight from Antalya to Leeds diverts to kick passengers off after 'nasty' fight erupted with 'blood everywhere'
The Jet2 flight was on its way to Leeds from Antalya, Turkey, when chaos broke out onboard between the two drunk men. The pair had been sitting next to one another and were "intoxicated" before they began brawling mid-air on December 6, one passenger said.
It is not clear exactly what sparked the fight. The unnamed traveller said: “The guy on the end seat got up and went 'f***k off, you're doing my head in'.
"He went to go and punch him and gorge his eyes out and my partner stopped that. There were a lot of fists throwing and one of them was biting his neck.
"The kids were screaming. We run a boxing gym and are used to seeing this stuff but this was something else.
"It was really horrible and nasty. There was blood everywhere.”
The passenger said the fight broke out around 45 minutes into the flight and lasted some five minutes before they calmed down. The flight then had to be diverted to Bulgaria - where the two men were escorted off by the police.
Due to the incident the passenger said the plane had to then land at London Stansted airport in the UK and didn't arrive until around midnight. A coach was then arranged to take everyone onboard back to Leeds.
A representative from Jet2.com confirmed: "We can confirm that flight LS214 from Antalya to Leeds Bradford was diverted to Sofia Airport on Friday 6th December, so that police could offload two disruptive passengers." They added: "As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour and both passengers have been banned from flying with us for life."
