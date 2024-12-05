A dad-of-two has been banned from Jet2 for life after a drunk rampage while the plane was still on the runway.

Lewis Howarth, 36, who runs a building company, had to be dragged off the aircraft after calling a stewardess a "d**khead" when asked to fasten his seatbelt. Howarth, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, became aggressive on the aircraft which was forced to return to the gate while still on the runway.

The incident occurred on a flight from Manchester to Dalaman in Turkey, and saw Howarth banned from Jet2 for life - and facing up to two years in jail. Prosecutor Gareth Hughes told the court that Howarth had been drinking heavily in the departure lounge before boarding the delayed flight to Turkey.

The stewardess noticed his seatbelt was unfastened and approached him, but Howarth was unable to secure it due to his intoxicated state. "He was slurring his words and swearing, he had dilated pupils and his coordination was very poor and he was unable to put a seat belt on," Hughes said.

After the crew member informed the captain, Howarth became more aggressive. He stood up from his seat and called her a "d**khead" before getting in her face, prompting the captain to return to the gate.

Armed police boarded the aircraft to cheers from other passengers, where they found the 36-year-old stumbling around at the back of the plane. When officers attempted to escort him away, Howarth shouted "F**k off you pr**k" and had to be restrained, the court was told.

Officers were forced to carry him horizontally after he attempted to headbutt seated passengers while being removed. Once on the air bridge, Howarth threatened to bite a police officer, attempting to sink his teeth into the officer's hand.

He also managed to kick another officer in the mouth, causing temporary pain but no serious injury. The officer responded by striking Howarth in the stomach to stop the assault.

During a hearing at Tameside Magistrates' Court, Howarth pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft, common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating. The case has been referred to a crown court for sentencing next month after magistrates deemed their powers insufficient.

From the dock, Howarth told the court: "It won't be happening again. I do not even drink any more." A Jet2 spokesman said: "As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour, and we can confirm that Mr Howarth has been banned from flying with us for life."