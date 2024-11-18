Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two women were hauled off a Jet2 flight and arrested by police for allegedly fighting and abusing staff.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drama allegedly unfolded on a flight from Antalya, Turkey, to Glasgow on Saturday night (16 November). It’s reported that the two women were travelling together and allegedly became abusive to staff on the aircraft and tried to fight with each other when the plane touched down.

It’s claimed crew were dealing with a medical emergency after another passenger fell unwell but were pestered by the unruly pair who demanded more booze. Chaos allegedly broke out as the plane touched down in Scotland with the pair eventually dragged away by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eyewitness said: “They kept demanding stuff while the crew were dealing with a medical emergency. They had to be told to sit down multiple times. Then it just erupted when we landed. It was just chaos."

Two women were hauled off a Jet2 flight and arrested by police for allegedly fighting and abusing staff. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It came as staff were praised for their handling of a medical emergency during the flight after another passenger fell ill. The Jet2 flight LS110 left Antalya at 4.25pm and arrived in Scotland at 6.25pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.30pm on Saturday, 16 November, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance on board an aircraft bound for Glasgow Airport. A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection.

"She is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. A 50-year-old woman was charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."