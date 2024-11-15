Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Airlines including easyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair have announced new routes to stunning destinations this week from major UK airports.

Airlines have announced new routes to winter sun destinations and city breaks from UK airports including Birmingham, Gatwick, Heathrow and Luton. If you are looking for holiday inspiration you can keep an eye on this article which will have a weekly updated list of the new routes and destinations from airports across the UK.

The new destinations from UK airports include Marrakech, Canary Islands, Krakow and Malaga. The new destinations from UK airports are perfect for weekend breaks in the upcoming winter months. Listed below are each of the UK airports with new routes - and the airlines that are offering the new journeys to stunning destinations.

Newcastle Airport

Ryanair is launching a new route between Teesside and Malaga, with flights to start operating on 31 March. The twice-weekly service will operate every Monday and Thursday until October 23, 2025.

easyJet is launching a new route between Newcastle Airport and Lyon, with services to start operating from 4 January. The weekly service will operate every Saturday. Flights will leave Lyon at 10.15am before touching down in the UK at 11.25am.

Aberdeen Airport

Ryanair has launched new flights between Aberdeen and Krakow from next year. The budget airline will operate flights from Aberdeen Airport to the Polish city from April 2, 2025. Flights will depart twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Gatwick Airport

easyJet is launching a new route between London Gatwick and Rimini, with flights to start operating in April. Direct services will start operating between the two cities from April 16, 2025. The twice-weekly service will depart every Wednesday and Sunday.

Heathrow Airport

Virgin Atlantic is returning to Cancun, Mexico, with the launch of three weekly direct flights between London Heathrow and Cancun. The service will begin on October 19, 2025.

Birmingham Airport

EasyJet has launched its first flights on five new routes. Services to Marrakesh are now operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays throughout the winter. Flights to the 'winter sun' destination cost from £31.99 return.

A new easyJet service to Reykjavik in Iceland started on Tuesday, November 12 and is now running on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the winter. A return from BHX to the Northern Lights hotspot costs from £50.29.

EasyJet also started flights to Hurghada, the airline's second Egyptian destination from Birmingham, on Wednesday, November 13. Another inaugural flight took off to Prague that afternoon. Both routes will run throughout the winter months on Wednesdays, with the addition of a second weekly flight to Prague on Sundays.

On Friday, November 15, a new easyJet service will start to Krakow in Poland which will operate up to seven days a week, all year round. Seats start from £48.99 return.

Luton Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ have announced a new Summer 25 Programme from London Luton Airport. The new routes and destinations are listed below.

Mainland Spain

Alicante - Up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

Girona – Weekly Sunday services. A new and exclusive destination from London Luton Airport

Reus – Up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday)

Canary Islands

Fuerteventura - Weekly Sunday services.

Gran Canaria - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

Lanzarote - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

Tenerife - Up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Balearic Islands

Ibiza - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

Majorca - Up to six weekly services (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Portugal

Faro - Up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday)

Madeira - Weekly Monday services. A new and exclusive destination from London Luton Airport

Greece

Crete (Heraklion) - Weekly Wednesday services.

Rhodes - Weekly Saturday services.

Zante - Weekly Wednesday services.

Turkey

Antalya - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)

Dalaman - Up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday)

Italy

Verona - Weekly Wednesday services. A new and exclusive destination from London Luton Airport