Holidaymakers were left “disgusted” after a couple engaged in a “vigorous” sex act on a flight from London Heathrow to Dublin

Holidaymakers were left “disgusted” after plane passengers were filmed “engaging in a sex act on a British Airways flight” from London Heathrow to Dublin on Tuesday. A shocking video shows a woman "vigorously" caressing a man's groin. Other passengers onboard said the couple were "constantly at it" for 20 minutes.

Farrah, 26, who was on the flight with her mum and brother, 32, said: "I was turning to look at my brother every time I was speaking, and then I saw a lot of sort of vigorous movement in the other seats on the other side. It was very blatant. She was constantly – for 15 to 20 minutes of the flight – just constantly at it with the guy."

"They just carried on, which was shocking because there were children on the plane. There was a child running up and down who could have seen that." When they got told to put their seat belts on, it was very obvious that he was zipping himself back up and putting everything back in. It was just disgusting to be honest."

Farrah, from West London, filmed the encounter on the plane. She said the male passenger had draped a scarf over his lap. She added: "They covered themselves with a scarf, but it was quite obvious, as an adult, what they were doing."

"It was one of the smaller planes, making it a lot closer than the bigger planes. You had kids running up and down the aisles, they were between four and eight years old."