A British man has been arrested after trying to open the doors on an easyJet flight mid-air as it travelled from London Gatwick to Alicante

A 28-year-old British man has been arrested for trying to open the doors of a plane mid-flight. The incident occurred at around 9:25pm on Thursday (30 May) on an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Alicante in Spain.

The Canarian Weekly reports that the control tower at Alicante-Elche Airport received an alert informing them that a passenger was drunk, had started fighting with other passengers on the plane, and then tried to open the plane doors. According to the report, he was so drunk he didn’t realise the plane was still in the air and tried to open the door so he could “get off quicker” and then tried to access the cabin.

A flight attendant tried to stop him and he assaulted a member of the cabin crew in the process. Following the alert, the flight path was cleared so the plane had priority landing and the Guardia Civil were waiting on the runway.