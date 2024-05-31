Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Virgin Australia plane was forced to turn back mid-flight after a naked man ran down the aisle. The man was arrested by police at Perth Airport after he was accused of running naked down the aisle of an Australian domestic flight and knocking down a flight attendant.

The incident happened early in what was scheduled to be a three hour and 30 minute Virgin Australia flight on Monday night (27 May) from the west coast city of Perth to Melbourne on the east coast. Flight VA696 returned to Perth Airport due to a “disruptive passenger,” an airline statement said.

Virgin said that the Australian Federal Police officers were waiting for the plane and “the disruptive guest was offloaded”. It was not clear how or where on the plane the passenger removed his clothes.

A Virgin Australia flight was forced to turn back mid-flight due to a naked man running down the aisle of the plane. (Photo: Getty Images)

Police said in a statement: “Officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor. The man was transferred to hospital for assessment, where he remains”.

One passenger on board told The Guardian: “All of a sudden I hear this running up the aisle and the guy’s got no clothes on and he’s just charging towards the front of the plane. Initially you think, God forbid, it could be an attack. It’s really distressing being on a plane in that situation.”

Police expect to order the man by summons to appear in a Perth court on June 14. The charges he will face have yet to be announced.

The airline said sorry to “guests impacted,” adding the safety of passengers and crew was its top priority. Virgin Australia said: “We can confirm on Monday, 27 May, VA696 Perth to Melbourne, returned to Perth due to a disruptive passenger on board.