Georgie Palmer BBC weather: Presenter and her family kicked off SunExpress flight from Gatwick to Turkey due to daughter's peanut allergy
A BBC star and her family were kicked off a SunExpress flight on Tuesday (21 May) after asking passengers not to eat peanuts because of her daughter's allergy. Weather presenter Georgie Palmer was ordered off the flight from London Gatwick to Dalaman in Turkey.
Georgie, 49, said staff refused to make a standard announcement asking passengers not to eat peanuts. She took to asking passengers around her herself not to eat peanuts and to pass on the message - which they were happy to do. But the flight's captain allegedly demanded the family leave the plane before it took off.
Her husband Nick Sollom and their daughters Rosie and Annie were also forced off the plane. Writing on Instagram, Georgie said: "I thanked the beautiful souls on our plane for helping us. Many of them hugged, cheered and held our hands as we were forced to disembark.
"The SunExpress captain and cabin crew refused to make the standard announcement on behalf of our daughter. We gently asked the passengers at the front of the plane to share our request. Row by row, all the passengers turned back to kindly ask the row behind to please not eat nuts on the flight.”
She added: “There’s no beef with simple asks like these. People get it! We were hoofed off the plane after the angry little captain shouted at us from the cockpit."
The family booked into an airport hotel and took an EasyJet flight to Dalaman the next day costing them an extra £5,000. A SunExpress spokesperson said: "We take the safety of our passengers very seriously.
"Shortly after boarding our flight, the passenger raised a concern about one of his family group having a serious peanut allergy. They requested an announcement to other passengers. We refrain from making these kinds of announcements.”
The spokesman added: "Like many other airlines, we cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment on our flights. Nor can we prevent other passengers from bringing food items containing allergens on board. Due to the insistent behaviour of the passenger to others on board, the captain decided it would be safest if the family did not travel.”
