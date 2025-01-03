Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 34-year-old tourist has been shot dead in Brazil after her Uber driver took a wrong turn.

Diely Silva, 34, was on her way back to her condominium rental in Brazil when they came under fire on Saturday night (28 December). Gunmen struck the driver, Anderson Pinheiro, in the back and hit Silva at least three times. A friend who was traveling with Silva was not injured.

Despite the wound, Pinheiro drove away from Fontela Community and was able to track down a police patrol unit. Silva, who was shot in the neck, died at the scene. Pinheiro was rushed to Lourenco Jorge Hospital, where he was treated and released the day after.

He was questioned by police and said that he did not know where the gunshots were fired from. Silva, an accounting manager, arrived from the nearby state of São Paulo on Saturday morning and went out with two friends before they ordered two Uber vehicles.

Hours before the shooting, Silva posed for photos on a Rio de Janeiro beach and shared the images on her Instagram. Silva, a native of the northeastern state of Bahia, had been in Rio de Janeiro in December to ring in the New Year with six of her closest friends.

Silva's cousin, Tamires Colleti, wrote on social media: “Another family devastated by crime in Rio de Janeiro. Now that family is ours. For our family, our year ended yesterday, minutes before midnight.”