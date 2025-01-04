At least 12 dead and 30 injured after bus full of tourists travelling to popular hotspot in Colombia plunges into 160ft gorge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of yesterday morning (Friday 3 January) in Pasto, on a section of the Pan-American Highway. The bus was carrying 42 passengers and victims were rushed to hospitals in Tangua, Ipiales, as well as the city of Pasto, as reported by NTN24.
Colombian Traffic Police are still investigating the ages and identities of those involved in the crash. María Constanza García Alicastro, Colombia's Minister of Transport, paid tribute on social media.
He wrote: "My deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and I express my full solidarity on behalf of the national government in these difficult times." It is believed the horror was a result of a mechanical failure in the bus.
The tourist packed vehicle fell into the gorge at kilometer 49 of the Pasto-Rumichaca highway, in Tangua (Nariño). It is understood to have navigated roads with sharp bends and curves before the accident. The bus was travelling to the popular tourist hotspot Santuario de las Lajas, in Ipiales, Nariño.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.