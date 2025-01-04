Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least 12 people have been killed and 30 more injured after a tourist bus plunged into a 160ft gorge in Colombia.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of yesterday morning (Friday 3 January) in Pasto, on a section of the Pan-American Highway. The bus was carrying 42 passengers and victims were rushed to hospitals in Tangua, Ipiales, as well as the city of Pasto, as reported by NTN24.

Colombian Traffic Police are still investigating the ages and identities of those involved in the crash. María Constanza García Alicastro, Colombia's Minister of Transport, paid tribute on social media.

He wrote: "My deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and I express my full solidarity on behalf of the national government in these difficult times." It is believed the horror was a result of a mechanical failure in the bus.

The tourist packed vehicle fell into the gorge at kilometer 49 of the Pasto-Rumichaca highway, in Tangua (Nariño). It is understood to have navigated roads with sharp bends and curves before the accident. The bus was travelling to the popular tourist hotspot Santuario de las Lajas, in Ipiales, Nariño.