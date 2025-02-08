French Reggae singer, Naâman, has died following a brain tumour diagnosis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reggae star Martin Mussard - Naâman - passed away on Friday (February 7) at the age of 34. The French singer had been living with a brain tumour, diagnosed in 2019.

On his official Instagram page, a picture showing the star smiling on stage reads: “Naaman breath his last at 10:10 am this morning. He deeply believed that we are all souls, a loving consciousness that is eternal. That life never dies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he died, he wanted to people to know that their love was his strength. That while contemplating his life, he was fascinated by so much beauty and wealth. Until the end he wanted to write songs. Music was in every breath of him.

“His courage in the face of illness, his patience and kindness, despite pain, are an inspiration to those who had the privilege of caring for him in his final days. He embraced death with absolute confidence. He is love. His joy is never ending. His songs endure forever. Let’s all celebrate it together.”

Reggae star Naâman passed away on Friday | AFP via Getty Images

His death came after he released his final music - a poignant single called Mon Amour - in December. Throughout his career, hits like Outta Road and Own Yourself garnered millions of streams online.

Mussard's label, Big Scoop Records, described him as an artist who celebrated life and left a lasting impact on his fans and collaborators, including more than 70 songs, five albums, and numerous collaborations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Dieppe, Normandy, Mussard abandoned his studies to pursue a music career, choosing the name Naâman from a Biblical figure. He assumed a Jamaican accent for his performances, including with band Deep Rockers, before travelling to the Caribbean to study the form.

He released two EPs and four albums. His final long-player, Temple Road, was released in 2022, with the record company saying more music would be released in time.

"Naâman composed and leaves behind some exclusive recordings which magnificently illustrate his words and his work. Their release will be scheduled soon," the label added.