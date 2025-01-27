Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Kay looked noticeably slimmer in his first public appearance in over a year, but fans on social media have been buzzing about his weight loss ever since his last public outing earlier in 2024.

The 51-year-old comedian was seen leaving London’s O2 Arena after a performance on his UK-wide stand-up tour, which has been a sell-out success.

This marks a key moment for the Bolton-born entertainer, who took a long hiatus from the spotlight after abruptly cancelling his 2017 tour. At the time, Kay cited “unforeseen family circumstances” but declined to elaborate further.

The sudden cancellation devastated fans, with Kay issuing a statement that read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows, and any outstanding live work commitments. I hope my fans will understand my family must always come first, and I am very sorry.”

Following the cancellation, Kay retreated from public life, reportedly moving to a secluded home near Lough Derg in Ireland. He later confirmed on The Late Late Show that he owns property in Ireland, where his mother, Deirdre, hails from Coalisland in Co Tyrone.

Peter Kay in 2016 | Getty

Kay returned to comedy in December 2022 and has since seen an overwhelming demand for his performances. His ongoing tour, initially set for a shorter run, has been extended due to high ticket sales and is expected to continue until at least 2026. In November 2024, he announced an additional 21 dates, which are set to begin next month and run through February 2026.

In his latest appearance, Kay wore dark blue jeans, a black zip-up jacket, matching shoes, and a baseball cap as he boarded his tour bus. Fans were thrilled to see the comedian in good spirits during the rare sighting.

Despite his time away, Kay has remained one of the UK’s most successful comedians. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kay has an estimated net worth of £50 million, much of it attributed to his record-breaking tour. Tickets for his shows average £59.70, and he has already made history by selling out 45 performances at London’s O2 Arena - more than any other artist in the world.