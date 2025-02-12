A TikTok star and nurse has died of colon cancer at the age of 26, just over a year after she got married.

Bailey Hutchins, a registered nurse who had battled with Stage 4 colorectal cancer for two years, died on Sunday (February 9)

Her death was announced by her husband Caden Hutchins, age 28. In his lengthy Instagram post, uploaded on Monday. (February 10), he expressed his grief but also celebrated her as an inspiration.

“I’m devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night,” he wrote alongside a photo of his late wife overlooking a cluster of mountain tops.

“She fought such a tough, incredible fight these past two years, and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey. Being your husband and caregiver has been such a blessing to me.

“I am still in such disbelief and in denial that I just lost my best friend. You were and always will be such a light in any room you fill, Bailey and such an inspiration to others. Your faith could move mountains Baby, unfortunately God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again.”

Influencer Bailey Hutchins (pictured with her husband Caden) has died aged 26 of colon cancer. Photo by Instagram/@baileyyhutchins. | Instagram/@baileyyhutchins

Bailey had more than 160,000 followers across both Instagram and TikTok and used her platform to urge people to seek out early cancer diagnosis.

On her pages, the late star spoke about her medical journey and diagnosis of colon cancer with peritoneal metastasis, discussed her passion for wellness, and shared personal milestones, including her relationship and wedding with her husband, who she married in November 2023.

On TikTok, Caden announced his wife’s death by sharing an emotional video of his late wife which included footage of their wedding day.

Alongside the video, also uploaded on Monday, he wrote: “Last night our Bailey B passed on to Heaven. Although we selfishly wanted her here forever, we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering.

“This past month+ has been an absolute devastating nightmare for Bailey as well as our families. Bailey fought so hard these past 2 years. It’s been an incredible journey to watch and I am so honored to be your husband and caregiver.

“Her spirit is as radiant as the sun. Bailey is such a light, and we plan on continuing to let it shine on. Myself, and our families will share her platform to tell stories about great memories and knowledge passed on to us from B. She was and always will be such a spark to so many, her story will live on.”

It appears Bailey had been admitted to hopsital prior to her death. On January 14 she took to TikTok to share a brief update about how her health had taken a turn for the worse and she needed to undergo surgery.

Her final post was on January 19, in which she said she didn’t want to keep updating her followers other than to tell them, “I am alive.”

Many tributes have been paid to Bailey online. One person said: “I literally just gasped. I’m sitting here heartbroken with tears in my eyes for a stranger I have never met. Your story touched me so much. I prayed for your healing. Rest in peace Bailey. . . I hope you are looking down with the best view. Pain free and finally at peace.”

Another person called Bailey “the most beautiful, strong, courageous, outgoing, positive, girl.” They added: “ You now get to live a life pain free, but so many will feel the pain of your loss here on earth. To your family - I’m so sorry for your loss. I know there are no words. I pray for you all to live the life Bailey would want you to, that’s all a grieving family member can do, honor their loved one.”