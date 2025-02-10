A young TikTok star has died after suddenly being taken ill at home.

Seema Gul, who was known online as Syco Arbab, died earlier this month. Her cause of death remains a mystery but her brother fears she may have consumed something toxic.

Gul, of Peshawar, Pakistan, first began saying she felt unwell while at her home on Warsak Road. She was rushed to a local hospital called Lady Reading Hospital for treatment, but she died on the way there.

The nature of Gul’s illness is unknown, but her brother Muhammad Yaseen told police that he suspected that she might have died of consuming something toxic. It’s not know why he believed this, but he added that his family did not have enmity with anyone.

The police told local publication The Express Tribune that they sent Gul’s body for a post-mortem examination and collected evidences from the crime scene. Officials added that the actual cause of her death would be determined after the autopsy report.

Gul listed her occupation as a TikTok dancer on her Facebook page. She had more than 934,000 on TikTok, as well as more than 32,000 on Instagram. She regularly posted videos and photos of her dancing, as well as looking glamourous and enjoying time with her friends.

Her sudden death has left her fans and followers in shock. Many have posted crying face emojis on her last posts, which were uploaded just days before she died. Authorities are urging the public not to speculate about the cause of the influencer’s death until official reports are released.