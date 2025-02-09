An influencer mum who’s son died suddenly days after his first birthday has said her ‘heart is in a million pieces’ after having to say her ‘final goodbyes’.

Megsy Ann and her circus performer partner Thor Sacre announced the sudden and death of their son Rambo earlier this month, just days after he turned one years old.

Now the mum, who is a women’s empowerment coach, has returned to Instagram and has told her 21,000 followers she is in 'excruciating' pain. She also suggested that her baby son’s funeral may have taken place as she said her and Sacre have “spent the last two days deep in ceremony” and have said their “final goodbyes” to his “precious earth vessel”.

In a heartbreaking statement posted last night (Saturday February 8), the social media star wrote: “We are still in disbelief. Every muscle of mine is sore. My engorged breast and empty womb are aching. My head hurts and my eyes are swollen.

“Nausea, butterflies and stones fill my belly, all at the same time. But most of the time I barely notice any of these things because my heart is in a million pieces and the 'excruciating' pain of missing you is so loud.”

She went on: “Sometimes hot tingles rush over my entire body and I feel like I just want to run. Run so hard and so fast that I tear out of my body and leave it all behind. You and your sissy are the light that gets me through every wave of grief that washes over every fibre of my being.”

Influencer Megsy Ann with her son Rambo, who has died suddenly days after turning one years old. Photo by Instagram/@megsy_ann. | Instagram/@megsy_ann

She concluded: “Please keep showing me signs that you are right by my side. Please continue to guide me my angel. I promise to make you so very proud. I love you for eternity.”

In the caption, she said that she was finding comfort in writing daily and posting on social media. “I’m finding a moment of relief here.This feels good expressing myself here. I want to shout his name to the universe at the top of my lungs,I want the world to know Rambo and how amazing he is.

“I love reading how much he is loved, missed and the sense of community holding me. I find some peace in the strong feeling that sharing my grief journey, is meant to help others,” she said.

Many messages of support and condolence have been left on the post by Megsy Ann’s loved ones and fans. One person said: “ Megan, my darling you are so loved and held, in this moment and for the rest of our earthly lives.We’re here for you every step of this journey and will never forget the impact our beautiful Rambo has had on all of us.”

A second person said: “This is a mother’s worst nightmare and my heart breaks for you and your family. May he rest in peace and have the angels watch over him. I’m so sorry for your loss, we will keep your family in our prayers so have the strength during the healing process.”

At the same time, Sacre also shared a video of clips of baby Rambo in tribute to him. In the caption, he wrote: “Love of my life”.

The influencer and her partner became parents to their son in early 2024. Megsy Ann gave birth nine weeks early and Rambo had to spend the first five weeks of his life in hospital.

Sharing the sad news that their son had died, they shared a joint statement to Instagram. They wrote: “We literally cannot even believe the words we’re typing right now. Our community, Our brothers and sisters, please send us your love + strength as we navigate the most unimaginable loss.

“We would also love if you could light a candle for our sweet, loving, little warrior angel baby. Without any warning, our darling prince suddenly but peacefully, left his physical body on Thursday evening, in the warmth of his Papa’s arms.

“Mummy & Papa love you so much our Rambo Wolf, we will miss you being here on Earth with us, every single day for the rest of our life. We feel you so strongly with us, and will hold you in our bubble of love forever x”

Megsy Ann is also mum to a daughter from a previous relationship. Sacre had previously written on his Instagram page at his joy of being a dad and stepdad.