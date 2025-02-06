The most-followed TikTokers right now – who’s leading the race?

These are the most followed influencers and social media stars on TikTok, as of February 2025.

For TikTokers, there are two things that really matter - their follower count and the amount of money they make from their videos.

We’ve already looked at the 9 highest paid TikTok stars who make millions from videos, but who are the most followed? Keep reading to find out which are the five most followed TikTok accounts, as of February 2025.

Khaby Lame

Total followers: 162.4m

Khaby Lame has been the most popular person on TikTok for more than a year, beating Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Kylie Jenner. He has also received 2.5 billion likes on his videos.

The 24-year old is a Senegalese-born Italian social media personality. He may be an internet sensation now, but he was working in a factory in Italy when he was made redundant during the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

He then created his TikTok account, @Khaby.Lame, and uploaded his first videos as a hobby. These showed him dancing or playing or watching video games, but he soon found his niche by showing how other supposed life hack videos on the platform could be debunked.

His comedic videos gradually gained more and more attention, and his follower count began to rise as users were looking for things to entertain them and lift their spirits during lockdown restrictions.

He developed his own unique style; not speaking during the videos, instead relying on exaggerated facial expressions, and ending them with what became a signature look at the camera and a shrug. His videos have become akin to the modern equivalent of silent comedy.

Charli D'Amelio

Total followers: 157.4m

Charli D’Amelio, aged 20, was first named the highest-earning TikToker in 2021, when she was just 18 years old. The competitive dancer had gained fame by showing the world her dancing skills.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Charli was a competitive dancer so her technique and musical ability helped her attract millions of views on the social media platform, gaining five million followers within five months of her initial dance duet alongside ‘@move_with_joy’ that subsequently went viral.

A few years later, D’Amelio remains among the most followed people on TikTok. She’s since launched her shoe line called D’Amelio Footwear with her sister Dixie, who is also a very popular TikToker. Since October 2024, she has been performing in Broadway hit jukebox musical & Juliet.

Other notable achievements include Charli taking part and winning season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, co-hosting the 2023 Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards.

The five most followed TikTokers right now, as of February 2025. Photos by Getty Images. | Getty Images

MrBeast

Total followers: 113.9m

Jimmy Donaldson, who is better known as MrBeast, is one of the most popular social media users on the planet. Donaldson began posting videos on YouTube in early 2013 at the age of 12 under the handle MrBeast6000.

The now 26-year-old has since joined all other social media platforms, including TikTok, where he has emulated the incredible success of his Youtube account.

He is known for his fast-paced and high-production videos, where he often hosts elaborate challenges and donates large amounts of money.

Bella Poarch

Total followers: 94.2m

Denarie Bautista Taylor, born Belinda Marie Macadengdeng Batumbaka, but known professionally as Bella Poarch, is a 27-year-old social media personality and singer. She’s also a United States Navy veteran.

On August 17 2020, she created the most liked video on TikTok just a few months after she created her account, in which she lip syncs to the song "M to the B" by British rapper Millie B. She is the most followed TikTok contributor from the Philippines.

In May 2021, she signed a music record deal with Warner Records, releasing her debut single Build a B****. She’s associated with her alpaca stuffed toy and in 2020, she released a limited clothing line RIPNDIP x Paca Collaboration.

Addison Rae

Total followers: 88.6m

Addison Rae Easterling is a 24-year-old American social media star and actress.

In July 2019, Rae started actively posting content on social media site TikTok, where the videos of her dancing to trending songs rose in popularity. In August 2020, she was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes. The following year, she made the Forbes "30 Under 30" list for social media influencers.

In 2021, she released her debut single Obsessed and made her acting debut in the Netflix original film He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She’s All That. She also went on to launch her own podcast and create her own cosmestics line and fragrance.

Her accolades include nominations for two People’s Choice Awards and three Kids’ Choice Awards.