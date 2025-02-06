TikToker Charli D’Amelio has been ‘knocked out’ while she performed on the Broadway stage after a part of the set fell on her.

Social media sensation D’Amelio, who is one of the 9 highest paid TikTok stars who make millions from videos, was briefly injured earlier this month.

The 20-year-old was performing in & Juliet, a jukebox musical which explores what would happen to Shakespeare’s Juliet had she not ended her life at end of Romeo and Juliet. During the performance, she was suddenly hit by a descending piece of set equipment during performance at the Sondheim Theatre, London, on Sunday (February 2).

She was reportedly hit on the forehead by a fly rail carrying scenery during a dance number. A fellow TikTok user who was at the show explained in a video, “The thing that covers the stage came down and hit her on the head, and poor girl was knocked out.”

The show was paused briefly so the actors and production team could assess the situation. “They paused the show for about five minutes and then she was back on and dancing. She (D’Amelio) had a mark on her head and everything,” the theatre-goer and fellow TikToker added.

D’Amelio had taken all precautions and was checked out by a medical professional, but she is back to work and doing fine, a source told Page Six.

A theatre usher, quoted on Reddit and reported by Pop Culture, later explained that the incident occurred during a curtain drop when D’Amelio “was not quite clear yet and also it came down a little faster than usual.” The usher added that “she was shaken by the incident” but “was well and back in the show on Sunday.”

The hugely popular internet star has been playing Charmian in the musical, which opened in 2019, since October 2024. She has extended her contract with the production until April 6.

D’Amelio was first named the highest-earning TikToker in 2021, when she was just 18 years old. The competitive dancer had gained fame by showing the world her dancing skills. With over 155 million followers, she is also the second most-followed person on TikTok, as of 2025. She also earns $23.50m from her career as an influencer.