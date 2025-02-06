A social media star has suffered a serious brain injury after being involved in a car accident.

Influencer Andrew Cross, who is known as 'Desert Drifter' on YouTube, was seriously injured in a car accident on Friday January 31.

The 34-year-old social media star, who is a desert adventurer and former Grand Canyon tour guide, sustained a severe traumatic brain injury in the accident, which happened on Friday night. He was rushed to hospital and immediately given brain surgery to bring a bleed on his brain under control. He is now in intensive care, but is in a stable condition.

The day after the accident, on Saturday February 1, Cross’ wife Evelyn announced the news to her husband’s 400,000 followers in a Youtube video on his channel. She said: “This community has been the most enormous blessing to us both this past year.

“You are all more than just his subscribers, you are people who recognise just how special he is and show up to honour that week after week with your time and kind words. I feel confident that he would want you all to know this news. Please be praying for him and sending all of the good thoughts.”

Cross, who set up his Youtube channel in 2023, was on his way back from filming a video at Bears Ears National Monument, Utah, when he was involved in the car accident. The precise circumstances of the incident are not clear at this time.

Influencer Andrew Cross, aged 34, who is known as 'Desert Drifter' on YouTube, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident on Friday January 31. He is pictured with his wife Evelyn. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

On a Caring Bridge page which has been set up to update Cross’ friends and fans on his condition, a loved one called Jasmine Jacquay said yesterday (Wednesday February 5) that his car was “demolished” after the incident.

“Andrew’s dad was able to go and retrieve his belongings from his car yesterday. We discovered that every inch of his car was smashed in and demolished aside from the drivers side seat, which was completely intact with air bags deployed,” she wrote. “The Lord had his angels surrounding sweet Andrew and continues to do so,” she added.

His family, including Evelyn, have also been sharing updates on the Youtube star’s health in the past few days, writing that his brain bleed has stabilised, his MRI showed no stroke in the upper brain, and his cervical and lumbar spine appear normal. He’s also had a blood transfusion and has started to be fed through a feeding tube.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family friend Hannah Schweitzer to help Cross’ family pay for his medical expenses. At the time of writing, on the morning of Thursday February 6, more than $217,000 (around £175,000) has been raised.

Many fans have left messages of support have been left on the GoFundMe page. Carl Grimsman wrote: “Andrew, you have been a light in my life through your videos. Praying for you.”

Debra O’Keefe said: “When Andrew gets well enough to read his messages, I wanted to tell him that I have used Desert Drifter as an educational video with my grandchildren when I babysit them. . . . Thank you so much for your beautiful videos and I pray that you get stronger each day. Evelyn and family, I pray for you as well. Love, prayer, and family will get you through this.”

Andrew Toler wrote: “Speedy recovery, fellow Andrew! I know you want to get back out there, but just take it easy for now. You are the man. You got this!”