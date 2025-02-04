A Youtube fitness star has died suddenly in an accident at the age of 38.

Health YouTuber Kim Woong Seo, who had 120,000 subscribers on Youtube and more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, died earlier this week.

His younger brother announced the news of his sibling’s death through Seo's Instagram page. He wrote: "Kim Woong Seo, who was always full of energy, passed away today (the 3rd) due to an accident and has embarked on a long journey to heaven, where we can no longer hold hands. My brother, who seemed strong but was more delicate than anyone else... I would appreciate it if you could remember him deeply in your hearts for a long time so that his final journey is not lonely."

He did not reveal any other details about the accident.

Known as an "icon of self-made success" in the fitness world, Seo was a fitness influencer who created lots of health-related content. He was also a bodybuilder and ran multiple health-focused businesses. Just two weeks before his death, he was actively engaging with fans through his social media. His sudden death has left fans and his friends and family in shock.

His brother also shared a picture from the funeral service, stating that further services will be held tomorrow, (Wednesday February 5), at the Gimhae Citizen’s Funeral Hall, South Korea.

Many people have left tributes and messages of condolence on the post. One person said: “I feel like my heart is breaking.” Many said: “May the deceased rest in peace.” A third person said: “Kim Woong-seo, a businessman and bodybuilder, unfortunately passed away at a young age. I hope he is in heaven, peaceful and happy, without pain. May his soul rest in peace.”

A friend wrote: “Although his expressions were rough, his heart was warm. My brother, I have a big empty heart. I will remember the time we spent together for a long time.Goodbye, brother. It was fun and I am grateful.I pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.”

The last post Seo shared on his Instagram was on Thursday January 23. It was a picture of himself having water in what looks like a restaurant. “ A glass of cool water.I will politely and vehemently decline the water from the sun," he wrote in the caption. His last video on YouTube was a live session with fans.