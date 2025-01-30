Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Instagram influencer, OnlyFans model and reality TV star Ruby Natalie has been supported by celebrity friends after announcing that her newborn son has died.

31-year-old Ruby shared the news with her followers on Instagram earlier this week by sharing a photo of her cuddling her late baby son.

The photo of her cradling her newborn, which she called Romeo, in a hospital bed was accompanied by a caption where she said she spoke of her pain at having an “empty womb” and an “empty cot”.

"Our darling, sweet boy Romeo Civzelis. We are sat here with an empty womb, empty cot at home and a broken heart. Your wings were ready but our hearts wasn't. Rest in peace my angel boy Romeo."

She continued in the caption on the platform: "I will never comprehend what has happened. We dressed him, we held him, kissed him, and told him how much we loved him. Mummy and daddy love you SO much my darling. We'll meet again, I don't know where, I don't know when, but I know we'll meet again, some sunny day.”

The OnlyFans model and former First Dates star also thanked her “amazing fiancé and mum” for being by her side.

Instagram influencer, OnlyFans model and reality TV star Ruby Natalie has announced the death of her newborn baby son. Photo by Instagram/@MissRubyNatalie. | Instagram/@MissRubyNatalie

Many of her famous friends commented on the post. The Only Way is Essex's Chloe Brockett said: "Ruby I'm sending you and your partner so much love. Hope you're ok.". Former Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst wrote: "Oh Rubes, I am so sorry! This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending you all so much [love]." Former Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker wrote: "Love you beyond you beautiful soul ... thinking of you ... all my love forever."

One fan wrote: “I am so so sorry to hear this heartbreaking news! Sending all my love to you and your partner at this difficult time.” Another said: “Oh my god Ruby I am so sorry I’ve got tears reading this. I’m so so sorry. Sending you so much love and the biggest hugs. Life can be so cruel.”

Natalie lives with her fiancé Ansis, 26, and her two sons Leo and JJ. She started out as a glamour model at age 18 before signing up to OnlyFans at the age of 25.

If you have been affected by baby loss, you can ring Sands helpline on 0808 164 3332.