An influencer has gushed about her friendship with a Married at First Sight groom as viewers say they have fallen in love with him.

Dave Thomas, 36, was introduced to viewers on Tuesday night’s (January 29) edition of the popular dating show. At 6’7”, he is a self-proclaimed gentle giant with a goofy side.

Viewers instantly took to him, and it seems he is just as sweet as he appears, as one influencer has come forward to explain how she struck up a friendship with the ‘TikTok tradie’ after he rescued her “in the street”.

Teri Kearns, from Melbourne, took to her Instagram page while watching Dave’s debut scenes to let people know that that he once saved her from a man who was “harassing” her and they are now firm friends.

Sharing a photo of the two together, in their sportwear and beaming at the camera, she wrote: “I met Dave because I was getting harassed by a man in the street and he came up and pretended to know me and got rid of him.” She added: “If you’re watching MAFS, yes he really is that nice and more”.

She went on to say that the pair started doing “75 hard together” after the incident. The 75 hard challenge is a viral TikTok challenge which asks people to follow a strict fitness regime for 75 days, including completing two 45 minute workouts per day.

Dave Thomas, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

Viewers have also been writing about their love for Thomas on social meida. On X, one person said: “I really like Dave he is so sweet.” Another said: “Dave’s honest speech was probably the best I’ve heard on #MAFSAUS - hope this works out, he deserves happiness.” A third said: “Dave is adorable”.

Thomas is one of the singles who has signed up to take part in season 12 of MAFS Aus. He was once engaged, but he's worked on himself since that relationship broke down and is now ready to dive into the MAFS experiment.

Dave is caring and thoughtful and is looking for a partner with a natural smile who can make him laugh and bring out his softer side. He’s been matched with Jamie Marinos, age 28. She’s looking for someone bold, covered in tattoos and passionate, but also kind and calming. At just 5'2', this pocket rocket packs a punch with her strong moral compass and big personality.

Married At First Sight continues on Channel Nine in Australia. Please check TV schedule for specific dates and times as these vary.