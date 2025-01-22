Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married at First Sight star is going head-to-head with a former footballer as they both hope to start a new career as a politician.

Timothy Smith, age 52, who appeared as a groom on season 11 of the hit reality dating show last year, has opted for a complete change in direction following his brush with reality TV fame.

He is running for a federal seat of Melbourne - but he’ll reportedly be going up against former AFL star Anthony Koutoufides, also 52, for the position. The seat is currently held by Greens leader Adam Bandt.

Writing on his Instagram page confirming his intentions and hopes of becoming a Member of Parliament, Smith said: “I’m officially running for parliament for the city of Melbourne as an independent. I believe that we can make a change timing has never been better to make a change so together let’s do it.”

Smith, who was married to Lucinda Light during his time on MAFS, was supposedly being helped by Seb Costello, as reported by Daily Mail Australia. The TV reporter, 38, was stood down by Channel Nine after he and his A Current Affair film crew were accused of over-zealous filming by Oak Capital's Mo Ahmed.

Nine is reviewing allegations Costello assaulted the finance executive during an on-camera chase that ended in a women's toilet, but he has retained the network's full support.

Married at First Sight Australia groom Timothy Smith is running to be an MP in Melbourne after deciding on a complete career change following his reality star stint. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Smith, who caused controversy of his own when he appeared on MAFS as it was revealed he’s a convicted drug smuggler who previously served a year-long sentence in a US prison, has denied, however, that Costello is his campaign manager.

In a video accompanying his Instagram statement, Smith said: “I’ve got a campaign manager and it’s not Seb [Costello],” he said.

Smith was caught using a helicopter to smuggle large amounts of marijuana from Canada into the United States in 2006. He was jailed, and during his prison sentence both his mum and his younger brother died.

Light is a wedding celebrant and motivational speaker, who has gained game and toured in both Australia and the UK since her time on MAFS. The pair had an up-and-down relationship during the experiment, but they left as friends before final vows. It’s since been reported, however, that they are no longer friends.

It was first reported that the pair had fallen out in June as fans noticed they had stopped following each other on Instagram. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Smith, blamed their different approaches to friendships and lifestyles to their fall out. Light then took to her Instagram to apologise to Smith if she had offended him.]

Koutoufides, meanwhile, made his first foray into politics at last year’s Melbourne local council elections, where he hoped to be elected Lord Mayor but finished in fourth on primary votes.