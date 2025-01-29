Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young dad who used his three-month-old baby to remove snow from his car windscreen is being investigated by police after a video of the act went viral.

The unnamed dad, who has only described as a 25-year-old who lives in the city of Port Arthur, used his baby as a windshield wiper on his car during a winter storm that hit the area last week, according to KFDM.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday January 21, was captured on video. The clip then went viral, and that is how authorities were alerted.

In the now-deleted TikTok video, the man was seen moving the baby along the back and front windscreen of his car as he laughed.

The Port Arthur Police Department and Child Protective Services are currently trying to establish what happened after attorney Cory Crenshaw brought the clip to their attention, according to 12News

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the incident occurred at the O.W. Collins Elderly Apartments during a blizzard, the news outlet reported. Duriso also later said that the child is the man's baby, and that police had visited the apartment to speak to the man and check on the wellbeing of the baby. He told KFDM that the baby appeared to be okay.

A young dad who used his three-month-old baby to remove snow from his car windscreen is being investigated by police after a video of the act went viral. Photo by KFDM. | KFDM

Duriso questioned the man in the video and soon found out that he was not the only one there when the incident happened. His identity has not been released by the police.

“He had two other females with him at the time. We suspect one of them was the mum. They checked on the baby. The baby was just fine,” he said, adding that the child is still in the parent's custody.

Many people who watched the viral video online are said to have thought the baby was a doll, but Duriso confirmed the infant is real.

Duriso said the department is currently looking into the man's criminal history. An arrest warrant is expected to be issued next week through the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

“We confirmed that it was a three-month-old baby,” Duriso said as spoke about his sadness about what happened. “It's a sad situation. I know a lot of people go to social media and they are looking for clicks. . . but this is not a deal where you should put a baby on the windshield,' the chief added.

In the video, the baby does not move a lot but appeared to jerk their leg. They were covered in snow at the end of the video, when the man picked them up and laughed.

TikTok users have hit out at the video, with many calling the actions of both the dad and the mum “disgraceful”.

Duriso told KDFM that police are likely to pursue a charge of child endangerment.